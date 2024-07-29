Center City becomes third neighborhood hit by car vandals over the past 3 weeks in Philly

Shards of glass remain in parking spaces along 22nd Street between Market and Arch in Center City left by vandals who police say smashed windows of at least a dozen cars overnight into Monday.

It is the third time in three weeks that this has happened to residents around the city.

Last week, police said they responded at 7:30 Tuesday morning on July 23rd to six cars vandalized on the 700 block of North 22nd in Fairmount.

Other cars were broken into on the same street between Aspen and Fairmount, not far from the penitentiary.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Residents said nothing really was taken but loose change. Police said one person reported their registration missing.

The week before, residents in South Philly woke up on Monday, July 15th to about nineteen cars vandalized in the same way. Police said that incident also happened overnight.

Calls poured into police that morning about cars ransacked and things stolen on the 1600 to 1800 blocks of Washington Avenue.

Police have not said whether they believe the incidents are connected and no arrests have been reported.