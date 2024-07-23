Another rash of Fairmount car break-ins leave residents discouraged: 'People are just smashing glass'

Residents in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood are frustrated after multiple cars were hit by vandals, again!

"It's a nuisance," said Mark Deitcher as he sealed the window of his son’s car with tape and a trash bag. "People are just smashing glass down rows of cars."

His son isn't the only victim.

Vandals hit other cars parked on 22nd Street between Aspen and Fairmount not far from the penitentiary overnight.

"We look down here and there's a couple thousand dollars’ worth of damage every block," said Deitcher.

Police say Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. six cars were reported vandalized on the 700 block of North 22nd Street.

They say one of the owners reported their registration missing from the car.

"I've been seeing on the Next-Door application that this has been happening for a month or maybe more," said Denise Cifelli, who said her car was broken into overnight too, but at 26th and Aspen Streets.

She says loose change was taken from her car that is in the shop being repaired.

"It's so discouraging. You feel that there's nothing you can do," she said.

This isn't the first time the Fairmount neighborhood has been hit by vandals targeting cars. There was another rash of car break-ins near the same area back in May.

Related article

Meanwhile, residents on neighborhood chats reported cars broken into in other areas like at 19th and Wallace near Roberto Clemente Park and Playground and on Wylie Street along Francisville Playground where several damaged cars remained this evening.

Venancio Ortiz says one car belonged to his neighbor. "She said they broke into the car but didn't steal anything," he said.

Ortiz says it happened to his car parked in front of his house prior to last night.

"On my driveway it happened like say a week ago," he said.

Residents say it's a quality-of-life issue they feel they're being forced to live with.

"It's a small thing, but it's a $400 tax every time something like this happens," said Deitcher.

Police say Central Detectives are handling the investigation. They're hoping for any home security footage that could help find the culprits.