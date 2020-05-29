Center City shop owner joins "Comfort Project" benefiting frontline workers and helping small businesses

A luxury lingerie shop in Center City joined a project benefiting frontline workers and helping small businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Je Suis Jolie owner Jennifer Rosen had to get creative when doors closed on March 17. She decided to jump on a national movement called the "Comfort Project." The goal: to pamper frontline workers with cozy swag bags while keeping her business up and running.

“These nurses have long tiring days and I want them to come home and put on something that makes them feel good,” she told FOX 29.

Anyone can sponsor a goodie bag. They start at $75. The bags are packaged and hand-delivered to Philly hospitals.

