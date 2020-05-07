Center City SIPS canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

article

The popular summertime happy hour event Center City SIPS has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say.

The event, which typically runs every Wednesday from early June to late August, hosts more than 80 bars and restaurants that offer specials on drinks and appetizers.

"For public health and safety, SIPS is taking a summer vacation this year," a tweet from CDCSIPS said.

This news comes as another blow to small businesses and restaurants in the city that are struggling to operate amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, payroll provider ADP said its small business customers slashed more than 11 million jobs in April as they were forced to close or suffered steep revenue losses amid the virus outbreak.

While case counts continue to rise in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania, the state has registered four straight days below the 1,000 case mark.

