New coronavirus cases below 1,000 for 4th straight day in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania on Wednesday reported below 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the fourth straight day, the longest such streak since the daily reports of new cases first reached four figures in early April.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine called the four-day dip below 1,000 “good news.”

“Trends mean more than any specific day, but it's starting to form a trend, so I think that that’s very positive news,” Levine said during a video news conference.

Also Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps, an organization whose scale, funding and timeline remained unclear Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine speaks at a coronavirus press conference. (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

The corps, Wolf said, will be designed to marshal Pennsylvanians into a force of workers to help contain future outbreaks of the virus and inject life into the economy.

“To have an impact on the economy, we want this to be a big deal," Wolf told a video news conference.

He said he is working to secure federal funding for the project.

