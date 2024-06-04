Chain stops bullet, sparing Colorado's man fate: 'Necklaces save lives'

article

A Colorado man is lucky to be alive after a necklace he was wearing stopped a bullet that was fired during an argument, according to police.

The Commerce City Police Department shared pictures on social media that showed a bullet mangled inside the links of a chain-link necklace.

"We’d say he really dodged a bullet – but in reality, he LODGED a bullet," police said.

Police said the nearly 10-millimeter-wide silver-looking chain necklace is "likely the only reason" the victim of the May 28 shooting was still alive.

The .22 caliber bullet was reportedly shot during an argument, and had it not been stopped by the necklace, would have ended in the victim’s neck. Instead, the victim suffered from a puncture wound.

The suspect who allegedly fired the gun was identified by police as Richard Hillman.

Police arrested Hillman at the scene, and he has since been charged with attempted homicide .

"We don’t know what kind of metal this is, but it’s likely not pure silver," police said. "We looked it up… and silver is soft. So, maybe think twice before you knock off."

