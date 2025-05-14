Suspect charged in weekend SEPTA bus shooting that injured 3 teens

The Brief District Attorney Krasner announced charges in a weekend SEPTA bus shooting that left four hurt, including three teens. Investigators say the shooting happened when a man began arguing with a group of teens while aboard the bus. A 39-year-old woman who was not involved in the altercation also suffered a graze wound to the shoulder.



Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday announced charges in a weekend shooting aboard a SEPTA bus that left four hurt, including three teens.

Investigators say the shooting happened during an argument between a man and a group of teenagers near the intersection of 33rd Street and Girard Avenue.

Two 14-years-olds and a 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a 39-year-old woman was grazed in the left shoulder.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Hakeem Bryant is being held on $10M bail in the SEPTA bus shooting that District Attorney Krasner called "shocking."

It's believed that Bryant fired at least nine times into a crowded SEPTA bus after a verbal altercation with a group of juveniles on the bus.

Kelsey Gimaro of the Gun Violence Task Force said four people were struck, but at least 10 were "in range" of where Bryant is accused of shooting.

"Everyone on that bus was traumatized by the violence that they witnessed and barely escaped," Gimaro said.

Bryant has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Investigators added that Bryant is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 1993 robbery conviction.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 33rd Street and Girard Avenue last Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting.

Officers found four people, including two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds aboard the bus.

The teens were brought to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they were placed in stable condition.

Featured article

The fourth victim, a 39-year-old woman, was treated at the scene of the shooting for a graze wound to the left shoulder.

Investigators believe an argument between the shooter and a group of juveniles escalated to gunfire aboard the bus.

The shooter was described as a Black man in his early 40s wearing a red hat and black zip-up jacket.