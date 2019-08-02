Check your pantry: Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the potential presence of “visible, blue plastic pieces” in the individual packaging pouch, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The recall referred to the 5-pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety.

The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process, but consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard, according to the announcement.

The company said Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.

The product being recalled has an Aug. 31, 2019 and Sept. 7, 2019 “Best By” date. It was distributed in more than 35 states. Specific details of the recalled product were listed on the company announcement.

So far, there are no reported injuries.

All recalled products are being removed from store shelves, the company said.

The announcement advised that consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can also contact the company’s consumer relations group.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.