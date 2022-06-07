Check your tickets! $1 million scratch-off sold at small South Philadelphia shop

article

Summer just got a little brighter for one lucky lottery winner!

A $1 million scratch-off ticket was sold at Front Page News at 1801 West Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The shop owner says the winner is a woman who occasionally comes in to buy lottery tickets.

The winner will earn quite the profit after buying a winning $1,000,000 Power Payday scratch-off for just $20.

MORE HEADLINES:

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Winners are instructed to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Front Page News will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.