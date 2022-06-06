Friends and family remember Kris Minners during Monday night vigil

A vigil was held on Monday in honor of Kris Minner, one of the innocent lives lost during the South Street mass shooting.

Friends and family filled up the entire block of North Natrona Street, exchanging memories, lighting candles, and releasing balloons in honor of Minners, nicknamed 1K, who was out celebrating his 22nd birthday when the gunfire erupted on Saturday night.

As the community surrounded Minners’ family, they reflected on the hope and happiness that he brought into everyone’s lives.

"That boy was genuine," said Minners’ brother, Marcus Dukes. "Anybody that met him felt it. He treated everybody fairly no matter who you were. He had confidence I wish I had. I came to my little brother for advice way more than he came to me."

Minners was a resident advisor for 2nd and 6th grade boys at Girard College in North Philadelphia. AFT Pennsylvania, a union that represents local educators, released a statement on Sunday regarding Minners' death.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Minners’ family who woke up this morning missing someone at their breakfast table, his colleagues who will be without a friend, and with his students who will be without a mentor and a role model," AFT said in the statement.

Friends and family remember their "1K Golden Child" in a vigil to honor his life that was lost in the South Street mass shooting.

Minners’ parents, whose emotions are still too raw to talk on camera, reflected on his future and the dreams he recently shared with his brother.

Dukes says that his brother was saving up to buy his first house so that he could renovate and sell it. Shaun Dukes, Minners’ other brother, says that Minners was the golden child as he reflected on the gun violence that has taken over the city.

"We gotta tighten up with this gun violence in Philly," said Shaun. "It’s everywhere, it’s horrible. Too many souls lost too fast."

FOX 29’s Eddie Kadhim has also been talking to the family of 27-year-old Alexis Quinn who also lost her life in the mass shooting. Eddie reported that the family is not ready to talk yet as so many families are feeling the pain of this senseless violence.