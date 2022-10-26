Cheers! Philadelphia's oldest bar McGillin's serving red beer to cheer on the Phillies

Red October - and soon November - has officially spread across the entire City of Philadelphia, including its beer!

McGillin's Old Alehouse, Philadelphia's oldest drinking establishment, announced Wednesday that they will be serving red beer in honor of the Fightin' Phils quest for the World Series title.

Countless red cheers are about to break out among Phillies fans as the festive beer stared flowing from the bar's taps at 11 a.m. along with other Phillies-themed fare.

This will be the first time McGillin's has served red beer in its 162-year history!

"McGillin's served green beer for the Eagles and St. Patrick’s Day, and blue beer for Villanova but in its 162 years the historic tavern has never served red beer - until today," the legendary pub tweeted.

Let the red beer flow - and may the luck of the Irish bring some more Phillies wins!