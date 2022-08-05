Chemical mixture at Reading YMCA injures over 10 people
READING, Pa. - A Hazmat situation at a Berks County YMCA caused over 10 people to be treated for respiratory and skin irritant reactions.
Crews were called to the YMCA on Washington Street in Reading for a reported Hazmat situation.
Officials said a mixture of chemicals created a gas which caused somewhere between 10 and 20 people to have mucus, irritation and rash reactions.
According to authorities, some people were treated at a fire station, while two to three people were transferred to a nearby hospital.
No one suffered life-threatening injuries.
Crews are working to investigate the cause of the chemical mixture.