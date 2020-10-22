Cherry Hill middle schooler speaks at hearing pushing for Black history to be taught year-round

At just 12 years old Ebele Azikiwe of Cherry Hill, New Jersey spoke before state legislators at an assembly education committee hearing Thursday. She is urging for Black history to be taught year-round and not just the month of February.

The Beck middle schooler is pushing to update and strongly expand the current school curriculum on African American history and Black culture.

“From Black Wall Street to Black Lives Matter to John Lewis, many of my peers don’t understand his significance,” she said.

FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce first introduced you to Ebele last June after she sent a letter to her school principal expressing the need for change. Now, her voice is being heard statewide.

Ebele’s mom, Rume, graduated from the Cherry Hill School District 20 years ago and says the narrow curriculum hasn’t evolved.

The chair of the assembly’s education committee says Ebele’s passion to move the conversation forward in a fight for racial inclusivity inspired today’s hearing.

Ebele and her mom are hopeful that ears are open and that a much-needed change is coming to New Jersey classrooms and beyond.

