Cherry Hill Public Library closed two weeks due to employee positive COVID test

The Cherry Hill Public Library announced Tuesday it is closing its doors for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Library officials said the book drops are also closed. They ask anyone with library materials to not return items, but simply keep the library materials at home, as there won’t be adequate staff to empty the book drops. Fines will not be imposed during this two week time frame.

All library items will be automatically renewed until November 30. No notifications will go out for the next two weeks.

The library will not be accepting donations of any kind, whether it be books or food for the Township Food Drive. Officials ask that no one leave any items at the library. People with food donations are, instead, encouraged to drop those off at Cherry Hill Township Monday – Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The library will undergo extensive deep cleaning, following guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Previously scheduled virtual events will go on as planned. The library’s Events Calendar has a full list of pertinent information.

More information on all library activities and for all questions, go to their website here.

