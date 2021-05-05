Cherry Hill Public Schools returning to in-person learning 5 days a week

Students in the Cherry Hill Public Schools are returning to in-person learning five days a week.

Jennifer McClellan a mom of two and a kindergarten teacher in South Jersey is celebrating students returning to the classroom.

"Just in the time, they’ve been back over the last two months. They’ve come so far much further than over the computer that’s for sure," she said.

It’s been a long 14 months. Now, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is pushing hard to make sure every public school in the state returns to in-person learning. Murphy says in March, 142 public school districts were fully remote. Just two months later, that number has dropped to 16.

"Our goal Is to get 16 down to zero," Murphy said.

On Wednesday, Cherry Hill Public Schools announced its welcoming students back to school five days a week beginning May 17, thanks to decreasing COVID numbers and a loosening of restrictions.

"I'm very excited for May 17 so incredibly excited," Superintendent of Cherry Hill Public Schools Dr. Joseph Meloche said.

Dr. Meloche says this year has been a bit of a rollercoaster. He adds the school community is excited to finish out the year together.

"As human beings, we crave that social interaction. We crave the opportunity to be around one another," Dr. Meloche said.

Meloche says 60 percent of the district's students have returned to in-person learning. Forty percent remain full-time remote.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter