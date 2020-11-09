Cherry Hill School District delays hybrid learning due to COVID-19 outbreak among students
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Students within the Cherry Hill Public School District will not go back to classrooms Tuesday for hybrid learning.
The district says there are three dozen new coronavirus cases in school-aged children throughout the township.
In a letter to parents, the district says the infected students attend multiple schools throughout the district.
The district is delaying hybrid learning until Nov. 30.
