Cherry Hill School District delays hybrid learning due to COVID-19 outbreak among students

Students within the Cherry Hill Public School District will not go back to classrooms Tuesday for hybrid learning.

The district says there are three dozen new coronavirus cases in school-aged children throughout the township.

In a letter to parents, the district says the infected students attend multiple schools throughout the district.

The district is delaying hybrid learning until Nov. 30.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest