New York Bagels in West Philadelphia pauses operations after 2nd explosion

The Brief New York Bagels in West Philly closed again after a Sunday morning explosion. It had been closed since March after a prior blast and was set to reopen Sunday. Philadelphia Gas Works said it’s early in the investigation, but the incident seems to involve a commercial stove on the customer’s side of the meter.



New York Bagels in West Philadelphia had to close its doors again after an explosion Sunday morning, according to Philadelphia Gas Works.

What we know:

The business had been closed since March due to a previous explosion, and today was supposed to be its grand reopening.

File Photo.

The explosion reportedly happened during the four o’clock hour, and Philadelphia Gas Works said the Philadelphia Fire Department called them around 5:40 a.m. There are no reported injuries, according to PGW.

What they're saying:

"It definitely is a staple that draws people to the area," Rabbi Moshe Brennan with Chabad of Penn Wynne told FOX 29. "Sometimes, when we want to tell people where we are, we’re like, 'You know where New York Bagels is? We’re on the same strip.'"

Sunday morning’s explosion left shattered glass on the pavement and damaged ceiling tiles, which was similar to the scene from the March explosion.

Angela Gray, a loyal customer from Upper Darby, said, "I’m really shocked. It’s a painful thing to hear that." She added, "I’m going to miss them, I hope they come back."

Philadelphia Gas Works said, "Although it’s still early, it appears related to the commercial range on the customer side of the meter."

Rabbi Brennan said the business started giving away their supplies after the first explosion.

Rabbi Yonah Gross, who certifies the shop’s kosher products, added, "I heard him (the owner) say earlier today that he had about 10,000 bagels prepared ready to be put in the oven."

"A lot of the things they repaired (after the first explosion) are still intact, so hopefully they’ll get it together pretty quickly," he said.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when New York Bagels will be able to reopen, and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

FOX 29 reached out to the current owner and the Philadelphia Fire Department for comment but has not yet heard back.