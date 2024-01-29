Make-A-Wish granted for boy, 10, during surprise reveal in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A local 10-year-old boy's dream to visit Hawaii is coming true!
Calvin, who is from West Chester, has been fighting for his life since he was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2022.
This weekend, the 10-year-old and his family found out that Make-A-Wish will be granting his Hawaiian wish.
The Learning Experience on Old Fern Road threw him a sendoff party, with everything from hula dancers to Chick-fil-A.
Despite his diagnosis, Calvin is still cheerful and loves the beach, playing soccer and video games.
His family said he is on the road to recovery thanks to a bone marrow transplant by Penn Medicine.