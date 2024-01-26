Hero Husky credited with sniffing out dangerous gas leak under Philadelphia home

A Philadelphia family's Husky is being hailed a hero after its uncharacteristic digging lead to the discovery of a dangerous gas leak days before Christmas.

When Kobe, a 4-year-old mini Alaskan Husky, started digging in the front yard of the family's Germantown home, owner Chanell Bell thought it was strange behavior.

"He is not a digger, it is not his typical behavior, so when he initially dug the hole on the 15th I thought it was extremely odd," Chanell told Good Day Philadelphia.

Chanell quickly filled the hole that Kobe dug, assuming the dog was bored or exploring a new interest.

What tipped Chanell off that Kobe's digging might be something to investigate was when their cameras captured him digging a second hole and sniffing the air.

"That's when I was like ‘This is very, very strange; stranger than it was initially’," Chanell said. "It turned out to be combustible gas…he was smelling gas."

Utility crews from Philadelphia Gas Works said there were three main line gas leaks underneath the family's home, which could have caused an explosion.

Chanell quickly penned a children's book about Kobe's heroics called "The Dog That Saved The Block Before Christmas" which is available for purchase on Amazon.