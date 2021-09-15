Chester County grocery store sells $3M jackpot scratch-off ticket

article

A $30 scratch-off ticket turned into a $3M payout for someone in Chester County, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said on Wednesday.

The ‘$3,000,000 Payout’ scratch-off ticket was sold at the Rainbow Grocery on Lincoln Highway in Coatesville, according to officials.

The grocery store will get a $10,000 reward for selling the jackpot-winning scratch-off.

The ‘$3,000,000 Payout’ scratch-off game has tiered prizes of $300,000, $30,000, $3,000, $1,000, and $500. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery's website , there are still 4 jackpot scratch-offs remaining and over 7,500 $500 winners still up for grabs.

Lottery officials say winners should sign the backs of their tickets and contact the lottery as soon as possible. Winning tickets are redeemable one year from the game's end-sale date.

