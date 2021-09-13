Emlen Elementary School in Philadelphia closes temporarily due to multiple COVID cases

article

Emlen Elementary School will be forced to temporarily close until next week following a COVID outbreak, according to a letter to parents and students.

The school located on Chew Avenue will be closed from Monday, 9/13 to Thursday, 9/23 to help stem the spread of the virus.

"If your child shared a classroom with any student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted directly by the PDPH and/or the School District with important information, including the need for your child to quarantine," the principal wrote in the letter said.

The entire school will be deep cleaned and disinfected before it is reopened for students and staff on Friday, 9/24.

