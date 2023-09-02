Chester County neighbors vigilant in wake of Danelo Cavalcante manhunt

As law enforcement search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante, residents in Pocopson Township and surrounding communities remain vigilant to any suspicious activity as they await Cavalcante's capture.

"We are requesting that residents in the area of Pocopson remain inside, lock your doors, lock your cars. He is still considered extremely dangerous," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan explained, in a press conference regarding escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante.

As the manhunt for convicted murderer Cavalcante continued, neighbors in Chester County are heeding warnings from authorities to remain aware and vigilant.

"We told the girls there’s a bad guy on the loose and we’re keeping them nice and safe," Jessica Mullin explained.

She and her husband, Dave, live in the county and are aware of the manhunt. They’ve been transparent with their children on the serious nature of the situation and have taken extra precautions around their home.

"We have an internal alarm system that we set at night, even before this happened. So, today, we were just open and honest with our daughters and making sure they’re aware," Dave Mullin said.

During a press briefing Saturday, law enforcement reiterated the point for neighbors to stay vigilant several times and also described what they can expect if and when a law enforcement member arrives at the door.

"Someone in uniform will go to a residence, knock on your door. Potentially ask to enter the residence and clear the room. If you give them permission to do so," Captain Robert Bailey, with the Pennsylvania State Police, explained.

Joe Mundy, and his wife Kat, have lived in the county nearly 30 years. They are still living their lives, but some behaviors have changed and will remain so as long as the manhunt is on.

"Being more cautious about leaving the doors locked when we come in and out. Normally, when we’re awake during the day, we just leave them unlocked, but we’re not doing that now," Kat said.

Joe said most of the neighbors are very tight-knit and if one person sees something, everyone will quickly know about it. "We tend to know what’s going on, so I’m sure if they saw anything suspicious, they’d let everyone else know, as we would."