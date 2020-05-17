Chester County parents dress up daughter for themed photoshoots

As the coronavirus continues to force families across the globe indoors, some have used their time inside to let their creativity run wild.

Take Chester County couple Geoff and Kristen Southmayd for example, they began taking themed portraits of their 16-month-old girl, Georgia, and the results have been hilarious.

What started as funny photos to send to friends and family has since garnered a notable social media following.

Credit: Geoff Southmayd

"People have said 'you know I look forward to these, I go on to Facebook every day just to see them'," Southmayd said.

Georgia has appeared as a cook, mechanic and a farmer. Some photoshoots included a theme, like '60's Georgia and DJ Georgia. The Southmayd's even dressed up their sweet baby girl as movie characters such as Tom Cruise's characters in Top Gun and Risky Business.

Credit: Geoff Southmayd

Credit: Geoff Southmayd

The Southmayd's started shooting the themed photos in March and have continued every day since. The only question now is what will they tell Georgia when she's old enough to understand?

"I would tell her that this time has been a really hard time for a lot of people, but that it was a really wonderful time to spend together as a family," Kristen said.

