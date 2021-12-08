Chester County preschool executive charged in connection with child abuse case

A Chester County preschool administrator has been criminally charged in connection with the abuse of three children in her care at The Malvern School in Westtown.

"This was a hard day for the families" said Chad Maloney, the attorney representing the families of three victims at The Malvern School in Westtown.

The Chester County District Attorney announced charges against 39-year-old Tiffany Nichols, of Kennett Square, for endangering the welfare of children. Prosecutors say Nichols, the school’s executive director, waited for several days while three children ages 14-16 months-old were verbally and physically abused by former teacher Victoria Aronson.

Aronson, 36, was charged in October with child abuse and assault after police say she threw one toddler to the floor and slammed the head of another into a changing table.

According to the criminal affidavit, Nichols neglected to tell parents and failed to report a "pattern of physical abuse" at the school.

"I think it’s every parent’s worst nightmare to find out that their child was abused at a day care and then to find out the person hurting your child had been acting aggressive for multiple days and the head of the day care knew that," commented Maloney.

In a statement Debra Martin, Director of Operations for The Malvern School said:

"The safety of our students at The Malvern School is our most important priority and we take our responsibility as mandated reporters extremely seriously. Our leaders and teachers are required and trained to act immediately when it comes to protecting the wellbeing of our students and do not tolerate lapses in protocol. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring our students learn and grow with teachers and staff who are fully dedicated to their care, growth and wellbeing."

"We trust our caretakers to provide the safety and protection to our children and it’s an egregious violation of that trust when they fail to do that," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan stated.

Nichols was released on $35,000 bond. Aronson and Nichols are no longer employed with The Malvern School. Their attorneys have yet to respond to FOX 29 for comment.

