Chester County student uses eye-opening Peru trip to tackle food insecurity

A student from Malvern Prep is helping tackle food insecurity in Chester County.

"I’m one of the few CEOs in the world that wants to be put out of business," said Andrea Youndt.

Youndt is the CEO of the Chester County Food Bank.

Mateo Alban, a freshman from Malvern Prep is doing his part to try and make that happen for the CEO and the motivation all stems from a two-week trip he took to his father’s native country of Peru.

"The streets there, people were struggling, and lots of food insecurity with people that don’t have food," said Alban.

When he came back home, he began volunteering at the Chester County Food Bank and realized the need.

"I think he was intrigued by how he can make a difference after coming back from Peru and seeing food insecurity in Peru, then realizing the food bank meets that need here," said Youndt.

Mateo then came up with a plan which started with a video he made showcasing the ins and outs of the food bank, which serves more than 40,000 people in Chester County.

He ended the video by encouraging people to donate.

The food bank then posted it on their website and promoted it all across social media.

"I only expected like $1,000, that’s it, but then people started donating, and it really surprised me," said Alban.

In one month, he helped raise $6,000 surpassing his $5,000 goal.

"It feels really good because you know you’re making an impact and it just feels awesome," said Alban.

Which food bank officials say this funding comes at an important time, since the COVID relief funds are gone and the need in the county has increased because of inflation.

"The cost of living is so extreme in Chester County that even individuals who are working can’t make ends meet. A family of four needs to make about $104,000 a year in order to cover their basic needs of childcare and everything else that comes with it. We’ve seen just in the last six months a fifteen percent increase in need," said Youndt.

That increase in need is the reason Mateo says he is not done, and plans to do another fundraiser later this year with the goal of raising $10,000 this time.