Expand / Collapse search

Jason Kelce shares hilarious tidbit about viral McDonald's drive-thru moment

Published 
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Jason Kelce autographs jersey for McDonald's employee

After a tribute to Jason Kelce from a McDonald's employee who has served him more than once, the Eagles center dropped by the establishment and signed a Kelly green jersey for her.

PHILADELPHIA - Jason Kelce shared his side of the viral McDonald's drive-thru moment on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, admitting that he was pleasantly surprised when the fast food chain got his go-to order wrong. 

A photo of the Eagles' center and Broomall McDonald's employee Danielle Bonham holding a signed Kelly Green Kelce jersey in the drive-thru window spread across social media last week. 

Bonham, who Kelce said "cried profusely" the first time he ordered from the McDonald's, built a relationship with the Eagles' legend over the years, and brought the jersey to the restaurant for him to sign. 

"I just went to McDonald's like I usually do and Danielle had a jersey, and I was like 'Of course I'll sign your jersey, Danielle," Kelce said. "I love all my Broomall McDonald's employees…Danielle is definitely one of my favorite fans." 

Featured

Jason Kelce stops by neighborhood McDonald's to sign Eagles jersey for employee
article

Jason Kelce stops by neighborhood McDonald's to sign Eagles jersey for employee

Eagles star Jason Kelce stopped by his local McDonald's to grab some breakfast and sign a jersey for an employee with whom he shares a special bond.

Kecle, who co-hosts the podcast with his brother and Chiefs' star Travis, guessed that the excitement of the moment may have lead to a pleasantly surprising snafu in his normal order of two sausage, egg and cheese English muffins and a hot or iced black coffee. 

"Danielle checked with me, because she knows my order, she said 'Do you want iced or hot coffee today?' and I said "I will take hot coffee," Kelce explained. "I get up to the window after Danielle, where they give you your food, and they hand me what I think is an iced coffee." 

When the seven-time Pro Bowler took a sip of the beverage, he found out that it wasn't coffee, but a fountain Coke! 

MORE EAGLES HEADLINES

"I take a sip of it, and it's the best damn "coffee" I've ever tasted in my life, it's so good, it takes me a second to realize this isn't coffee – this is pure sugar, high fructose corn syrup, Coca-Cola – and it was delicious," Kelce laughed. 

Kelce called the mix-up a "hack," adding that he never orders soda, so he felt guiltless sipping on the bubbly beverage that he incorrectly received. 

"I can't order a large Coke, I gotta get a large coffee or something I can live with myself for getting," Kelce said. "But if you surprise me with a Coke? The rest of the day I was so happy because I got to sign Danielle's jersey and I got a large Coke!"