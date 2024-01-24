Jason Kelce shares hilarious tidbit about viral McDonald's drive-thru moment

Jason Kelce shared his side of the viral McDonald's drive-thru moment on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, admitting that he was pleasantly surprised when the fast food chain got his go-to order wrong.

A photo of the Eagles' center and Broomall McDonald's employee Danielle Bonham holding a signed Kelly Green Kelce jersey in the drive-thru window spread across social media last week.

Bonham, who Kelce said "cried profusely" the first time he ordered from the McDonald's, built a relationship with the Eagles' legend over the years, and brought the jersey to the restaurant for him to sign.

"I just went to McDonald's like I usually do and Danielle had a jersey, and I was like 'Of course I'll sign your jersey, Danielle," Kelce said. "I love all my Broomall McDonald's employees…Danielle is definitely one of my favorite fans."

Kecle, who co-hosts the podcast with his brother and Chiefs' star Travis, guessed that the excitement of the moment may have lead to a pleasantly surprising snafu in his normal order of two sausage, egg and cheese English muffins and a hot or iced black coffee.

"Danielle checked with me, because she knows my order, she said 'Do you want iced or hot coffee today?' and I said "I will take hot coffee," Kelce explained. "I get up to the window after Danielle, where they give you your food, and they hand me what I think is an iced coffee."

When the seven-time Pro Bowler took a sip of the beverage, he found out that it wasn't coffee, but a fountain Coke!

"I take a sip of it, and it's the best damn "coffee" I've ever tasted in my life, it's so good, it takes me a second to realize this isn't coffee – this is pure sugar, high fructose corn syrup, Coca-Cola – and it was delicious," Kelce laughed.

Kelce called the mix-up a "hack," adding that he never orders soda, so he felt guiltless sipping on the bubbly beverage that he incorrectly received.

"I can't order a large Coke, I gotta get a large coffee or something I can live with myself for getting," Kelce said. "But if you surprise me with a Coke? The rest of the day I was so happy because I got to sign Danielle's jersey and I got a large Coke!"