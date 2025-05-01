Chester County teacher faces felony charges after accusations of having sexual relationship with student

The Brief A Conestoga High School special education teacher is facing numerous felony charges for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. The Chester County District Attorney said the defendant had a medical issue and will promptly be taken into custody after she is cleared from a doctor. The teacher is also accused of providing medical marijuana to the student about 15 times since December 2024.



After being placed on leave this week when her school district learned she was being investigated for allegedly having sex with a student, a Conestoga High School teacher is charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, delivery of a controlled substance and other related offenses.

What we know:

Michelle Mercogliano, 35, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at Conestoga High School, which is also where she worked as a special education reading teacher.

The Chester County District Attorney said Mercogliano is not yet in custody due to medical reasons.

"We learned from her attorney the defendant had an emergent medical issue. We were able to confirm that and once she is cleared, she will be promptly taken into custody, and we will be seeking a relatively high bail commensurate with the seriousness of this offense," said Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe, Chester County District Attorney.

What they're saying:

Mercogliano faces numerous felony charges including Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact with Minor and Sexual Contact with Student.

Student Cecilia Kennedy didn’t know Mercogliano personally but like many in the school community find the allegations deeply disturbing.

"I’m honestly really uncomfortable and I’m surprised," said Kennedy. "I feel like it’s just unsettling a teacher at my school would do that. Obviously, she should be in jail for a really long time."

Timeline:

According to the police criminal complaint, Mercogliano first started communication with the 16-year-old victim earlier in the school year through Snapchat and text messaging.

Tredyffrin Township Police said the teacher provided the teen with medical marijuana about once a week since December 2024 and started having a sexual relationship with the victim in February. Police said the majority of the sexual contact was at the teacher’s home.

Court documents said the teen’s father found medical marijuana packaging in his son’s bedroom closet with the teacher’s name on the label and police also downloaded the victim’s cell phone which revealed communications between him and Mercogliano.

"We heard from family members that there was a concern that there was a sexual relationship between a student and teacher," said de Barrena-Sarobe. "Parents and students need to be able to trust that their teachers are going to be providing for students in all the right ways. This is all the wrong ways and we’re going to hold this teacher accountable."

School district statement:

The Tredyffrin Easttown School District released the following statement on Wednesday:

Dear TESD Families and Community,

Today, Tredyffrin Township Police and the Chester County District Attorney informed the District that charges have been filed against a Conestoga High School teacher, Michelle Mercogliano, related to alleged unlawful conduct with a Conestoga High School student. Ms. Mercogliano was placed on leave yesterday immediately after the District was made aware of the investigation, and she no longer has access to District property. The District appreciates the work of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department and District Attorney and is cooperating with the investigation. Out of respect for student privacy and the integrity of the investigation, the District will not provide additional comment or details at this time.

Ms. Mercogliano began teaching at Conestoga this past fall. She was a teacher at Hillside Elementary School from 2019 to 2024 and a paraprofessional at Hillside Elementary and Valley Forge Elementary Schools from 2014 to 2018. We have no information at this time to indicate that the criminal investigation involves other students. However, if you have details you believe are relevant to this investigation, please contact Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221.

We are deeply troubled by these allegations. The District remains committed to providing a safe and supportive school environment for all students. We encourage you to contact your child’s Principal if any child needs support.

Sincerely,

Dr. Richard Gusick

Superintendent of Schools