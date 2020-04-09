Chester County teen lifts spirits of seniors citizens with coloring books and puzzles

A Chester County teen is stepping up to help out seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sophomore Hita Gupta, 15, is a student at Conestoga High School Student and is on a mission one coloring book at a time.

“I decided to send things to the seniors to cheer them up and keep them occupied," she told FOX 29.

It's not just any things, she is sending special, handpicked items that went to at least seven nursing homes in her area, including Sunrise of Paoli, Meadwos Nursing Center and the Devon Senior Living Facilities.

Hundreds of coloring books, pencils and Sudoku books have been gathered by the teen with most of it initially with her own money. Yet, she’s encountered many of the same challenges most of us find at the stores today.

“One of the biggest challenges has been things being out of stock. I initially started out by thinking I was going to send hand sanitizer," Gupta explained. "That’s been very hard to acquire that’s why I switched to keeping them occupied.”

Recently, she’s launched a GoFundMe page to help afford more items to help more seniors. She says the feedback from nursing homes has been incredible and she hopes that it inspires people to donate to her cause or pick up one of their own.

If you wish to donate, please click here.

