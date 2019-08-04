Chestnut Street Bridge scheduled to close for 1 year for construction, PennDOT says

article

The Chestnut Street Bridge is scheduled to close Monday night for one year, PennDOT officials announced Sunday.

The bridge will be shutdown sometime after 8 p.m. and will be closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians between Schuylkill Avenue near 30th Street and 23rd Street, on the east side of the Schuylkill River for one year in order to repair and redeck the 62-year-old bridge.

Access to the Schuylkill River Trail from Chestnut Street along the east bank of the Schuylkill River will also be closed.

Detours will be in place to assist motorists and cyclists navigate around the construction.

The closure is a part of a $103.6 million project to fix not just the bridge, but to fix seven nearby structures. Two viaducts over I-76 are slated for rehabilitation, as well as the viaduct under Chestnut Street between 30th and 31st Streets, the Chestnut Street stone arch bridges over 24th Street, among others.

Two retaining walls are also scheduled for repair work.

PennDOT announced other improvements to the Chestnut Street Bridge include installation of decorative barrier and railings, creation of a dedicated bicycle lane on the north side of Chestnut Street between 34th Street and 22nd Street and the construction of wider sidewalks.

The reopening of the Chestnut Street Bridge is scheduled for August of 2020.