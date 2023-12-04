Chevy Chase helps light popular South Jersey display inspired by 'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation'

"This all started with this strand of lights," says Steve Harbaugh as he holds the lights in his hand.

Those lights were one of thousands that Harbaugh decided to hang all around his house back in 2018, to cheer himself up after his father passed away.

"True Griswold style, I plastered my house with 10,500 lights," he said.

That’s when he got the nickname "The Clark Griswold of New Jersey," named after Chevy Chase’s character in the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

It wasn’t just the lights, they had everything from the RV and cop car, to the old vehicle with the tree on it - just like the movie!

"It definitely kept you very festive and in the Christmas holiday spirit. I think we went to bed listening to the music from the movie constantly and I had dreams of that, but it was a lot of fun for the kids. We have three young children, so they really enjoyed it," says Gina Harbaugh, Steve’s wife.

It also brought a lot of joy to the many people who took in the site each year.

"It was very cool, we took all the kids and everyone loved it," says Darcy Hagan, who visited the decorated house.

"We wanted to do as many magical Christmas things as possible this year, and we’ve gone to the original house. It was incredible, but this whole experience makes it even better," says Grace Paschall.

The whole experience is now Harbaugh Village, which was created a couple of years ago after the light display at the Harbaugh house became too big.

All the same great Clark Griswold feel, just in a larger venue, where the family can continue to collect their holiday toy donations, and raise money to help provide homes for families in need.

"All these folks here tonight in particular have been behind us since day one," Steve said.

For Steve and the community, it was always a dream to have Chevy Chase help light up the house. Well, that dream came true Sunday evening.

"We all came to see Clark Griswold with our family, and we can’t wait to light it up," says Ashley Lugo, who showed up to see Chevy Chase.

Instead of lighting the original house, Chase helped light up the new George’s House, named after Steve’s father.

A special moment for Steve and for Chase.