Chicago police officer shot on Southwest Side, rushed to hospital: CFD

A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday on the city's Southwest Side.

Fire officials say the shooting occurred in the 5200 block of S. Spaulding Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The officer was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The condition of the officer is not yet known.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, an offender was also taken to an area hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

SkyFOX was live over the scene and observed at least a dozen squad cars escorting an ambulance to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back later for updates.