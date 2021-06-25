Child, baby hurt during fire at rowhome in Nicetown, officials say

article

Officials say two children, including a 1-year-old baby, were injured during a fire at a rowhome in Nicetown early Friday morning.

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the 1500 block of West Butler Street around 12:30 a.m.

Fire officials said a 12-year-old girl and a 1-year-old baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

