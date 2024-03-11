Employee arrives to open Target store, finds child locked inside

article

A 12-year-old boy who was found alone inside an Ohio Target store early Monday morning will be reunited with his parents, according to a report by FOX 28 in Columbus.

A Target employee arrived Monday to open the store and found the child inside.

It was not clear how or for how long the child was locked inside the store, according to FOX 28. Officers with the Columbus Police Department were called after the child was discovered and transported him to Franklin County Children Services.

Later on Monday, police were able to locate the child’s parents after they had filed a missing persons report for the child on Sunday.

The child’s parents picked him up and are happy that he is safe, FOX 28 reported.

No charges will be filed in this case.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.