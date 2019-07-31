Ohio gunman said to have wrestled with dark thoughts
A man who fatally gunned down nine people outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar had long wrestled with mental illness that manifested itself in a fascination with tragedy, uncontrollable urges to unleash violence and suicidal thoughts so deep he twice put a gun in his mouth, ready to pull the trigger, a woman who dated him said Tuesday.
Services set for Pa. grad student killed in Ohio mass shooting
Funeral services are set for a Pennsylvania graduate student who was killed in a shooting rampage in an Ohio nightclub district.
GOP governor urges background checks for gun sales after shooting
Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.
Police: Ohio shooter's sister among 9 victims killed; 27 injured
A gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounded dozens of others before he was quickly slain by police, city officials said.
