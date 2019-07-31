Ohio gunman said to have wrestled with dark thoughts

Ohio gunman said to have wrestled with dark thoughts

A man who fatally gunned down nine people outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar had long wrestled with mental illness that manifested itself in a fascination with tragedy, uncontrollable urges to unleash violence and suicidal thoughts so deep he twice put a gun in his mouth, ready to pull the trigger, a woman who dated him said Tuesday.

GOP governor urges background checks for gun sales after shooting

GOP governor urges background checks for gun sales after shooting

Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.