Child ‘playing with firearm’ accidentally shoots woman in Upper Darby: police

Published  August 23, 2024 11:59am EDT
Delaware County
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A woman was injured by gunfire in Upper Darby Friday morning after police say a child accidentally discharged a firearm. 

It happened around 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Burmont Road.

Upper Darby Police say a child was playing with a firearm and accidentally discharged it. 

A woman was hit, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police issued an alert to residents on social media insisting the area was safe and that the situation was under control. 

The investigation is ongoing. 