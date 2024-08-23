Child ‘playing with firearm’ accidentally shoots woman in Upper Darby: police
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A woman was injured by gunfire in Upper Darby Friday morning after police say a child accidentally discharged a firearm.
It happened around 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Burmont Road.
Upper Darby Police say a child was playing with a firearm and accidentally discharged it.
A woman was hit, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police issued an alert to residents on social media insisting the area was safe and that the situation was under control.
The investigation is ongoing.