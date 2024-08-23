Driver charged in crash that killed mom, daughter in Delaware; 4 children among 6 hurt

A Delaware man has been charged in the deadly crash that claimed the life of a young mother of five and one of her daughters. A total of six others, including the victim's four other daughters, were also injured in the crash.

DeJuan Robinson, 26, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder, disregarding a police signal, and failure to stop at a red light in the Wednesday night crash.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Christiana Road and Airport Road.

Investigators say Karisma Elivo-Stevens was in a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan with her five daughters and was stopped at a traffic light waiting to turn onto Airport Road. As Elivo-Stevens began to turn, a 2022 Kia K5 operated by Robinson blew through a red light and struck the passenger side of the van, sending it rolling and sliding back down Christiana Road.

Robinson’s Kia then careened over a cement median and struck a 2020 Hyundai Tucson that was preparing to turn down Christiana Road.

Elivo-Stevens and her 10-year-old daughter Zamiyah Elivo were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash. Elivo-Steven’s other four daughters, ages 8, 5, 3, and 1, were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 43-year-old woman was also treated for serious injuries.

Following the crash, investigators revealed that Delaware State Police had attempted to pull Robinson over in12 minutes before the crash. Authorities say he fled the traffic stop and the trooper lost sight of his vehicle. State Police say there was never an active pursuit of his vehicle.

Robinson was also hospitalized and treated for serious injuries sustained in the crash.