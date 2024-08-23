Woman found dead after Philadelphia fire that spread to four other homes; 2 hurt

Firefighters spent early Friday morning fighting a fire that impacted a total of five homes in Phildelphia's Harrowgate neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning inside of a rowhome on the 1800 block of East Russell Street.

Crews arrived on scene and found flames coming from one of the homes on the block before it spread to four other homes.

Officials say several people were able to get out of the homes under their own power as crews began working to extinguish the fire.

During their initial search of the homes, an adult woman was found dead on the second floor of the home that originally caught fire.

Two people were treated by medics for injuries, but officials say their injuries are not life-threatening. No injuries have been reported to any firefighters.

A total of 13 people were displaced by the fire.

The fire remains under investigation with the Fire Marshal.