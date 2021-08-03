Children recreate Olympic torch relay in UK streets

Children recreated the Olympic torch relay by passing a paper torch in the streets of Newport, Wales on Aug. 1.

In a video shared by Natalie Young on Twitter, the paper Olympic torch can be seen being passed from child to child. At the end of the relay, a little girl is lifted to light the "flame" which has been recreated featuring the Olympic rings on a wall at the end of the street.

Children around the world have been getting into the Olympic spirit, recreating classic Olympic moments in their own hometowns.

After watching Team USA compete in women’s gymnastics, two young girls in the United States performed their own routines in their living rooms.

Toddlers in Georgia tested their speed in a 60-meter track and field race put on by USA Track & Field.

A young girl in Michigan dressed up like Sha’Carri Richardson after seeing the runner on the news. The young girl ran up to the camera and spoke about Richardson’s track success before saying "let me run!"

Animals are also flexing their Olympic skills. The Maryland Zoo posted a video on Twitter showing several zoo animals "competing" in Olympic events like track and field, running and uneven bars.

Meanwhile, the Olympics entered its second week of competition, running until the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 8.

As of Aug. 3, the United States leads the world in the overall medal count with 73 total medals and ranks second after China in total gold medals with 24.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.