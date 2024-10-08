Children's Hospital of Philadelphia makes list of Best Children's Hospitals in the country

article

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) was recently listed as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the country.

U.S. News and World Report ranked CHOP as the nation's best in Pediatric Orthopedics and Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology.

The hospital was ranked fourth overall on U.S. News and World Report's Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll.

"Our goal is, and always will be, ensuring that children have a chance for a healthier future," a statement from CHOP said.

The hospital ranked number one in Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology and Pediatric Orthopedics, and finished in the top three in five other children's specialties.

CHOP was also recognized for its treatment of Pediatric Behavioral Health, a newly added specialty to the 2024-2025 rankings.

"This year’s inclusion of behavioral health as a new specialty is significant, as one in five U.S. children has a mental, emotional, behavioral or developmental disorder, according to the Department of Health and Human Services," Chief of Health Analysis and Managing Editor at U.S. News. Ben Hader said.

The list was compiled by collecting and analyzing data from over 100 hospitals and surveying "thousands" of pediatric specialists.