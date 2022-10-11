Kid's music teacher arrested for child sex abuse material charges in Mercer County, officials say
article
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - A music teacher could spend 10 years in prison after being charged in connection to child sex abuse materials, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
Officials determined 58-year-old Jose Sanchez viewed and shared child sex abuse materials after an investigation this month.
Sanchez is reportedly a music instructor for children, who teaches private lessons in a studio in West Windsor.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Boy, 13, killed after being shot in the head in West Oak Lane, police say
- Phillies pitcher Robertson injured celebrating, off NLDS roster
- Philadelphia DA: Men charged with kidnapping after stealing car with girl still in the back seat
He was arrested, and his electronic devices were seized by detectives on October 7.
He is being charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree file sharing of child pornography.