Kid's music teacher arrested for child sex abuse material charges in Mercer County, officials say

A music teacher could spend 10 years in prison after being charged in connection to child sex abuse materials, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials determined 58-year-old Jose Sanchez viewed and shared child sex abuse materials after an investigation this month.

Sanchez is reportedly a music instructor for children, who teaches private lessons in a studio in West Windsor.

He was arrested, and his electronic devices were seized by detectives on October 7.

He is being charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree file sharing of child pornography.