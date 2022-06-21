Expand / Collapse search

Chinatown apartment fire: Fire crews get two-alarm blaze under control

By
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Chinatown

Firefghters in Philadelphia are battling a two-alarm fire in Chinatown. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the latest.

PHILADELPHIA - Apartments in Chinatown have been evacuated and buildings remain closed after a two-alarm fire tore through an apartment building.  

Authorities say the fire was called in around 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday to an apartment near 10th and Race Streets. 

More than a dozen firetrucks with the Philadelphia Fire Department were on scene battling the fire, according to fire officials. 

Residents were evacuated from the building and no injuries of civilians were reported. 

Fire officials detail plan to combat two-alarm Chinatown apartment fire

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira is in Chinatown as fire crews work to put out a two-alarm fire.

Crews prepared a safety zone in case the building collapsed, which comes days after a building collapse led to the death of a Philadelphia firefighter

Witnesses say they saw dozens of people evacuating the building as the fire broke out. 

Smoke from the fire could also be seen across Philadelphia as it begins to fill the sky. 

Crews continue working to put out two-alarm fire in Chinatown

Hours after a fire started at an apartment building in Chinatown, crews remained on scene working to put out the blaze.

Firefighters say they will continue to work on putting out hot spots that may be coming from a fuel source inside. 

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but he is expected to be okay, according to authorities. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and people are urged to avoid the area. 