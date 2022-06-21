Chinatown apartment fire: Fire crews get two-alarm blaze under control

Apartments in Chinatown have been evacuated and buildings remain closed after a two-alarm fire tore through an apartment building.

Authorities say the fire was called in around 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday to an apartment near 10th and Race Streets.

More than a dozen firetrucks with the Philadelphia Fire Department were on scene battling the fire, according to fire officials.

Residents were evacuated from the building and no injuries of civilians were reported.

Crews prepared a safety zone in case the building collapsed, which comes days after a building collapse led to the death of a Philadelphia firefighter.

Witnesses say they saw dozens of people evacuating the building as the fire broke out.

Smoke from the fire could also be seen across Philadelphia as it begins to fill the sky.

Firefighters say they will continue to work on putting out hot spots that may be coming from a fuel source inside.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but he is expected to be okay, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and people are urged to avoid the area.