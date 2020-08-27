Chinatown businesses struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

Businesses in Philadelphia’s Chinatown continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney dined at a restaurant in Chinatown on Feb. 6 “We’re trying to get the word out through the media that Chinatown is safe. The city’s safe, the state’s safe, the country’s safe. Everybody should relax,” the mayor said back in Feb.

That was a pre-mask mandate and pre-socially distant world. It was a time where COVID-19 had not yet arrived in Philadelphia.

By mid-March as cases exploded and the city’s economy came to a halt. Restaurants like Nan Zhou Noodle House fought for their livelihoods. They say their homestyle meals are best enjoyed fresh and in a traditional dine-in experience.

Just next door, Sally Song with Dim Sum Garden says business is down 50 percent.

"Because of coronavirus, we only have the takeout or outside dining and the outside dining only a couple months so the people cannot sitting (inside) and only takeout. Very limited. It’s a difficult time.”

There's a glimmer of hope. Last week, Philadelphia city officials announced that indoor dining will be allowed to resume at 25 percent capacity starting Sept. 8. Restaurants are hoping this brings in much-needed business.

