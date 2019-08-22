'CHONK': Massive cat looking for forever home at Philadelphia shelter

article

An enormous cat is going viral for his both his cuteness and chunkiness.

BeeJay, a 26-pound cat, is up for adoption at the Morris Animal Refuge animal shelter in Center City.

The shelter tweeted about "big boi Mr. B" Thursday in a bid to raise awareness that the "chonk" of a cat is looking for a furever home.

According to the shelter, BeeJay is 2 years old and has a "big heart" fitting of his big size.

Anyone interested in adopting this 'chonk' of a cat, can visit the Morris Animal Refuge website to get more information.