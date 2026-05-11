Judge denies motion to dismiss indictment amid disputes over Sean Higgins' blood alcohol content

The Brief Sean Higgins returned to court on Monday, May 11, for a pre-trial hearing in Salem County, New Jersey. The judge denied a motion to dismiss the indictment related to the August 2024 deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Disputes over Higgins’ blood alcohol content and the handling of evidence remain key issues.



Sean Higgins appeared in court Monday, May 11 for a pre-trial hearing as he faces charges in the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, according to prosecutors. The judge denied a defense motion to dismiss the indictment, saying any new evidence should be presented at trial.

Dispute over blood alcohol evidence and legal arguments

What we know:

Higgins’ defense team argued that the grand jury was given inaccurate evidence about his blood alcohol content, which was measured at .087 percent based on plasma. The defense claims experts determined the actual level would be .075 percent if converted to whole blood, which is below the legal limit. Prosecutors say the bloodwork was properly handled and tested, resulting in an accurate BAC of .087 percent.

The judge denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the indictment, stating that if there is new evidence in the case, it should be presented at the trial and there is no need to go back to the grand jury to present new evidence.

Higgins sat with his attorneys in court as both sides argued their positions. Several members of both the Higgins and Gaudreau families were present.

Timeline of the case and next steps

The backstory:

In August 2024, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were riding their bikes in Salem County near their hometown when they were struck and killed.

Prosecutors allege Higgins was impaired by alcohol and road rage, and witnesses say he was speeding and illegally passing another vehicle when he hit the brothers.

The defense team is now asking the state for clarification on the blood samples tested.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 16.

The case has drawn attention in the community, with both families attending the hearing as the legal process continues.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the court will rule on the disputed blood alcohol evidence or what impact it may have on the outcome of the trial.

Details about additional evidence or testimony expected at the next hearing have not been released.