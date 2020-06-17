CHOP warns of counterfeit candy ropes laced with THC

The Poison Control Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has seen an increase in reports of children ingesting THC-laced products packaged to look like popular candy ropes.

"These are not made by the original manufacturer. The counterfeit candy makers make them look so similar to the candy you would find in a grocery store," said Lauren Longo, Public Education Specialist at CHOP PCC. "A small dose could make a child act differently or make them excessively sleepy, but a very large dose could lead to seizures or coma. They could even be put on a ventilator."

The counterfeit candies can contain as much as 400 milligrams of THC per serving.

"The package will say you are supposed to eat one sixth of a gummy, one dose, but of course if it's gummy worms, they're gonna eat a whole handful so it's a classic dose makes the poison situation where kids are getting incredibly high doses of marijuana in incredibly small bodies," said Longo.

If you discover that a child has consumed these, please call CHOP's Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

