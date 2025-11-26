Chosen 300 provides those experiencing homelessness with Thanksgiving dinner

The Brief Chosen 300 Ministries hosted a Thanksgiving feast for nearly 250 homeless and food insecure in Spring Garden. The organization serves meals almost every night of the year. Nearly 100 volunteers helped serve a sit-down turkey dinner with all the fixings.



Thanksgiving came early for many in Spring Garden as Chosen 300 Ministries hosted a special holiday feast for the homeless and hungry.

Holiday feast brings warmth and hope

Chosen 300 Ministries, a nonprofit supporting the homeless, hosted a Thanksgiving meal with turkey, carrots, collard greens, and more. Executive Director Brian Jenkins said, "Giving thanks for what God has done for us, but we reciprocate his love by extending kindness and hope for those who need it most."

Nearly 100 volunteers participated in serving the meal to nearly 250 recipients.

The event, which included not just food but also prayer and friendship. Quinda Rose, a volunteer, shared, "I’ve always loved volunteering. I worked at Penn Medicine for 20 years and at Penn Medicine we always give back to the community, so I’m always helping."

Beyond just a meal

The nonprofit aims to provide more than just meals.

With locations in West Philadelphia and Reading, Chosen 300 Ministries offers job readiness programs, computer labs, expungement services, barber shops, and health clinics to help individuals move towards self-sufficiency.

Chosen 300 will host a post-Thanksgiving meal at its West Philadelphia location on Friday.

Brian Jenkins emphasized the organization's broader mission, stating, "We have job readiness programs, computer labs, expungement services, barber shops, health clinics, anything we can do to help people move towards self-sufficiency and be better in their lives."