Christmas shopping, party for Philly families hosted by police, community organizations

A special gift was given for dozens of families in Philadelphia and not just toys and presents, but memories they’ll never forget.

10-year-old Makayla is somewhat of a personal assistant. She’s helping Marva Murray shop at Target in Wynnefield Heights. Makayla is with her mom, Philadelphia Police Officer Miya Anderson, who is participating in "Shop with a Cop" organized by the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the National Black Police Association and the FOP. About a dozen families shopped for toys, clothes and personal items at no cost to the families. They also sponsored seniors like Murray.

"It's such a beautiful blessing. To know that there are so many people that care," Murray said. Officers say it's a heart-warming experience.

"It's something where we can really connect with the community," said Officer Anderson.

Earlier in the evening, dozens of families, in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia, were also treated to a Christmas party at Feltonville Rec Center.

"I wanted to get some presents and I wanted to see the Grinch," said 9-year-old Tafeeq Williams. The Grinch was there but beneath the costume, he's a good guy. Kashif Jones is the founder of Relentless Community Organization which put on the free toy give-a-way.

"We care. We don't want them out there doing bad. We are going to try to help in anyway," said Jones. Families received food, gifts and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"It helps families that are struggling and have low income right now," said Sedyta McKnight who brought her children.

8-year-old Zoey Witherspoon understood the assignment and showed up with festive bows in her hair.

"I got a picture with Santa Claus and I got a gift and I'm really excited to open it," she said.