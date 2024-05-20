Southwest Philadelphia shooting kills one and critically wounds another

article

A Southwest Philadelphia double shooting on Monday morning left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Police say one 35-year-old and one 36-year-old were shot on the 1400 block of South 48th Street just after 10:30 a.m.

The 35-year-old was found with four gunshot wounds and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the 36-year-old is in critical condition after walking into Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right eye.

Police are investigating the incident and say there have been no arrests or weapons recovered.

The Philadelphia Police Department continues to offer a $20,000 reward for tips leading to homicide arrests and convictions, and urges anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact its Homicide Unit.