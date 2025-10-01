Church cemetery mural vandalized prompting Bridgeton police investigation

The Brief An investigation is underway after someone vandalized the mural on a church cemetery wall in Bridgeton. A pastor discovered it over the weekend. The mural was created last spring to beautify the wall which was marred with graffiti a year ago.



Bridgeton Police are investigating vandalism at a church cemetery.

The pastor of one of the parishes it belongs to discovered it and has a message for whoever did it.

What they're saying:

A once beautiful mural on a wall of St. Mary's Cemetery on Penn Street in Bridgeton is now tagged with blue and black spray paint.

"As I was walking around praying the rosary in town, I came upon it on Saturday," said Father Matthew Weber, who is the pastor of the Parish of the Holy Cross in Bridgeton.

"I just felt really bad about it," he said. "They just crossed out the messages which we try to bring out messages of community, goodness, hope and faith," said Father Weber. He says he came back days later and found something even more disturbing.

"I noticed one of the gangs had put their name there," he said.

He says a year ago this same cemetery wall was marred with violence-themed graffiti by local gangs.

"A gentleman named Esau Martin from the local social service provider Gateway called me," he recalled. "I said you're an answer to a prayer." Father Weber says the man, with the help of local muralists, turned the graffiti-ridden wall into a mural in English and Spanish.

"With specifically a Christian message, because it is a cemetery, but also a message of hope that could be opened up to everybody," said Father Weber.

The mural was done this past spring and dedicated on Memorial Day during mass at the cemetery. Father Weber hopes to have it pressure washed and restored soon.

"First I was angry, to be honest. But then I began to think for myself we ought to pray for them. Because these are young people perhaps who are just caught up in this very dark world that we are living in," he said.

Bridgeton Police were at the scene Tuesday morning to take a report.

Father Weber has this to say to whoever did this.

"They can make this world better if they are to take to heart the messages that we are trying to give which are peace and community," said Father Weber.

What you can do:

Police say anyone with information can contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451- 0033.

Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips from any computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Police say all information shared is 100% anonymous.