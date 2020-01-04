Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field light the night Eagles green

The sky in South Philadelphia was lit up in Eagles green Saturday, in honor of the Wild Card playoff game Sunday between the Birds and Seattle Seahawks.

Citizens Bank Park shows their for the Eagles by lighting the night green.

Citizens Bank Park, home to the Philadelphia Phillies, got in on the act, showing their love of the Eagles by lighting up the night in green.

The Eagles kickoff against the Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, January 5.